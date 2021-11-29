UK to Extend COVID-19 Booster Vaccine to 18-Year-Olds Amid Fear Over Omicron Variant

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) The UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advised health authorities on Monday to extend the COVID-19 booster vaccine to all people aged 18, in an attempt to tackle the spreading of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine watchdog, which had previously advised the government to offer a third dose for those aged over 40 years or at higher risk from the disease no sooner than six months after the second injection, has now shorten the gap in half.

"In response to the changing risk posed by the Omicron variant, the booster will now be given no sooner than 3 months after the Primary course," the JCVI said in a statement.

It also recommended to offer a second jab to children aged between 12 and 15 years old after no less than three months and give severely immunosuppressed people access to another booster.

Later on, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid told Parliament that he accepted the JCVI advice "in full," adding that the new measures "will protect more people, more quickly.

On Friday, the World Health Organization identified the new strain of the coronavirus first reported in South Africa, Omicron, as one of concern, since it may be more transmissible and dangerous. Cases of the new variant have already been confirmed in multiple countries and governments rushed to suspend travel with southern African nations in order to prevent the spread of the new strain.

In the United Kingdom, where nine positive cases have been confirmed so far, face coverings will be mandatory on public transport and in shops and other closed settings including banks, post offices and hairdressers from Tuesday, when isolation rules will return for international arrivals until they receive a negative PCR test for COVID-19.

As of Monday, more than 46.3 million people in the UK - 80.6% of its population aged 12 and older - have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 17,8 million have had a booster or third dose, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health and Social Care.