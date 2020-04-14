UrduPoint.com
UK To Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Until At Least May 7 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:30 AM

UK to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Until At Least May 7 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is currently standing in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid his recovery from COVID-19, will announce the prolongation of lockdown measures to curb the spread of the disease until at least May 7 on Thursday, The Times newspaper reports.

On March 23, Johnson announced several stringent social distancing measures as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country began to rise rapidly. At present, UK citizens can only leave their homes for the purchase of essential goods, medical appointments, work, and to exercise once a day.

Public gatherings have also been banned.

The prime minister was discharged from hospital on Sunday after receiving intensive care treatment for the coronavirus disease. He is expected to remain off work for several weeks while he continues to recover.

On Monday, the UK Department of Social Care announced that 717 more people have died after contracting COVID-19, raising the overall death toll in the country to 11,329. The health authorities also reported 4,342 new positive tests in the preceding 24 hours.

