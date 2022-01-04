UrduPoint.com

UK To Extend Pardon To All Past Convictions Of Homosexual Activity - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 08:01 PM

UK to Extend Pardon to All Past Convictions of Homosexual Activity - Reports

The UK government will extend its Disregard and Pardons policy currently covering a narrow set of laws to any conviction that was imposed on someone purely due to consensual homosexual activity under now-abolished laws, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) The UK government will extend its Disregard and Pardons policy currently covering a narrow set of laws to any conviction that was imposed on someone purely due to consensual homosexual activity under now-abolished laws, The Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the move, set to be announced by Home Ministry Priti Patel, is intended to "righting the wrongs of the past."

At present, only nine former offenses are currently included on a list which the Home Office said largely focused on repealed offenses of sodomy and gross indecency between men.

However, an amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill will broaden the criteria to include any repealed or abolished civilian or military offense that was imposed on someone purely due to consensual same-sex sexual activity, the newspaper said.

Anyone who died before the changes were made, or up to 12 months afterwards, will also be posthumously pardoned.

Until 1967, being homosexual was considered a crime in the UK and gay and bisexual men faced a maximum sentence of life in prison if they broke the law.

One of the most notorious cases was that of mathematician and World War II code-breaker Alan Turing, who was convicted in 1952 for gross indecency and was chemically castrated.

Turing, who died in an apparent suicide two years later, was given a posthumous royal pardon in 2013.

Related Topics

Police Died Suicide Gay United Kingdom World War Media Government

Recent Stories

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and N ..

Fifth spell of snowfall stuck life in Galyat and Naran

4 minutes ago
 OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in Februa ..

OPEC+ Decides to Increase Oil Production in February by Planned 400,000 BpD - So ..

4 minutes ago
 Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

Moutinho wants Wolves to kick on from Man Utd win

4 minutes ago
 Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview ..

Chelsea boss Tuchel recalls Lukaku after interview apology

4 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

Meeting discusses formulating of ADP 2022-23

7 minutes ago
 US sets global record of 1m reported Covid cases o ..

US sets global record of 1m reported Covid cases on Monday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.