UK To Extend Scheme Allowing To Challenge Lenient Prison Sentences - Justice Ministry

Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:45 PM

UK to Extend Scheme Allowing to Challenge Lenient Prison Sentences - Justice Ministry

The UK government decided to add 14 more offenses to the Unduly Lenient Sentence, which allows the victims of criminals to challenge prison sentences if they consider them not strict enough, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) The UK government decided to add 14 more offenses to the Unduly Lenient Sentence, which allows the victims of criminals to challenge prison sentences if they consider them not strict enough, the Justice Ministry said Tuesday.

"Criminals convicted of stalking, harassment, child sexual abuse and other sex offences could see their sentences increased if victims or the public think their punishment is too lenient. Under plans confirmed by ministers today (17 September 2019), the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme will be extended to 14 new offences - giving victims the power to query the sentences of a wider range of crimes," the ministry said in a statement.

Under the scheme any UK citizen may ask the attorney general to consider referring a sentence to the Court of Appeal for reconsideration, where it could be increased if the court rules that the sentence was lenient.

The scheme already covers such crimes as murder, robbery and a range of terror offenses.

