UK to Face Railway Traffic Disruption Amid Resumed Strikes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Train services across the United Kingdom are likely to face disruptions as the strikes of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) resume on Friday, media reported.

Hopes of a breakthrough in the dispute between the unions and the authorities occurred after the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union voted to accept Network Rail's pay deal in a referendum. The RMT, however, rejected a deal.

Passengers have been advised to use rail transport only if necessary as another 48-hour RMT strike this week begins, with traffic disruption to follow for the next three weeks, The Guardian reported.

The report also said that passengers should plan their trips and check the operators' latest data because about 20% of normal services will run between 07:30-18:30 GMT on Friday and Saturday.

About 40,000 members of the RMT transport workers' union have announced plans to strike during the holiday season in the UK. The industrial action is part of a long-running dispute between the RMT and Network Rail's train operators over pay and working conditions of maintenance workers and station staff, who are already facing mass job cuts.

In June, the RMT workers started the biggest nationwide strike since 1989, causing massive disruption to transport. The protests started following failed negotiations to resolve a dispute over job cuts and pay freezes.