UK to Finalize Details of Military Offer to NATO Next Week - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The United Kingdom is expected to discuss its offer of extra military deployment to NATO allies this upcoming week, Downing Street informs.

"UK officials will be deployed to Brussels to finalize the details of the offer with NATO next week, and ministers will discuss the military options on Monday," the British government said in a Saturday statement.

According to Downing Street, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet with NATO member counterparts early in February.

"This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin - we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face Russian hostility," Johnson said as quoted in the Downing Street release.

Earlier this week, a source told Sputnik that Johnson was going to visit Europe next week to discuss the escalation of tensions around Ukraine. The prime minister is also expected to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

Tensions around Ukraine have intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.