UrduPoint.com

UK To Finalize Details Of Military Offer To NATO Next Week - Downing Street

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2022 | 04:00 AM

UK to Finalize Details of Military Offer to NATO Next Week - Downing Street

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2022) The United Kingdom is expected to discuss its offer of extra military deployment to NATO allies this upcoming week, Downing Street informs.

"UK officials will be deployed to Brussels to finalize the details of the offer with NATO next week, and ministers will discuss the military options on Monday," the British government said in a Saturday statement.

According to Downing Street, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to meet with NATO member counterparts early in February.

"This package would send a clear message to the Kremlin - we will not tolerate their destabilising activity, and we will always stand with our NATO allies in the face Russian hostility," Johnson said as quoted in the Downing Street release.

Earlier this week, a source told Sputnik that Johnson was going to visit Europe next week to discuss the escalation of tensions around Ukraine. The prime minister is also expected to hold a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days.

Tensions around Ukraine have intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied these accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Visit Brussels Vladimir Putin United Kingdom February Border Government

Recent Stories

Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

3 hours ago
 Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battal ..

Kansas Woman Accused of Leading ISIS Female Battalion in Syria Faces Trial in US ..

3 hours ago
 Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth ..

Two NYC Nurses Charged With Selling $1.5Mln Worth of Vaccination Certificates - ..

4 hours ago
 Accused in blind murder case arrested

Accused in blind murder case arrested

4 hours ago
 Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

Snow 'bomb' unleashes blizzard on eastern US

5 hours ago
 Kazakh leader rejects international probe into dea ..

Kazakh leader rejects international probe into deadly unrest

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>