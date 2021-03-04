UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Fund Study On 3rd Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:54 AM

UK to fund study on 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The British government will fund what it believes to be the world's first study assessing the effectiveness of a third dose of vaccine to combat COVID-19, the UK Budget revealed on Wednesday

LONDON (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The British government will fund what it believes to be the world's first study assessing the effectiveness of a third dose of vaccine to combat COVID-19, the UK Budget revealed on Wednesday.

The government is committing 22 million Pounds (30.70 million U.S. Dollars) to studies that test the effectiveness of a combination of different COVID-19 vaccines. This will also fund the world's first study assessing the effectiveness of a third dose of vaccine to improve the response against current and future variants of COVID-19, according to the Budget.

It said 28 million pounds (39.07 million dollars) will be invested to increase the country's capacity for vaccine testing, support for clinical trials and improve its ability to rapidly acquire samples of new variants of COVID-19.

The Budget said there will be an extra 1.65 billion pounds (2.30 billion dollars) of cash injection to ensure the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in England continues to be a success.

Britain started its COVID-19 vaccination program in December, and over 20 million people had received at least the first dose of a vaccine by the end of February.

Related Topics

World Budget United Kingdom February December Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falseh ..

33 seconds ago

21.8m saplings to be planted in South Punjab: Sec ..

34 seconds ago

National Assembly session prorogued sine die

37 seconds ago

India's COVID-19 tally rises to 11,156,923

39 seconds ago

PSL 6 in danger amid fear of increasing COVID-19 c ..

15 minutes ago

PSL-6: Three more players test positive for COVID- ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.