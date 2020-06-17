UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Give Foreign Minister Full Control Of Overseas Aid Budget

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:49 AM

UK to give foreign minister full control of overseas aid budget

Britain's international development agency is to merge with the foreign ministry, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, in a move he said would help better cope with new geopolitical threats from Russia and China

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain's international development agency is to merge with the foreign ministry, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, in a move he said would help better cope with new geopolitical threats from Russia and China.

But opposition leaders charged that the Conservative government's move aims to distract from Britain's high coronavirus death toll and economic troubles and warned it will hit the country's soft power influence abroad.

Johnson told parliament the Department of International Development, set up in 1997 to administer British aid, was an "artefact of a benign era" and will form a new "Whitehall super-department".

"The Foreign Secretary will be empowered to decide which countries receive or cease to receive British aid," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs.

Funding decisions now needed to take into account geopolitical threats posed by Russia and the rise of China, he added.

"We give 10 times as much aid to Tanzania as we do to the six countries of the west Balkans who are acutely vulnerable to Russian meddling," Johnson told parliament.

The new department -- to be called the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office -- will give "extra throw-weight and megawattage" behind Britain's foreign diplomacy when it is established in early September, he added.

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer said the statement was intended to "deflect attention" from the country's coronavirus death toll and grim economic figures as it slowly emerges from lockdown.

Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK parliament, accused the government of "blatantly using challenging domestic circumstances to wind down essential aid for the world's poorest," calling it "shameful".

Labour MP Sarah Champion called the move a "hostile takeover" while others warned it jeopardised the distinction between humanitarian action and politics and eroded Britain's standing in the international development sector.

Britain is the only G7 country to spend 0.7 percent of Gross National Income on international aid, with Johnson insisting that his government was committed to the target.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia China Parliament United Kingdom Tanzania September From Government Opposition Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

36 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

3 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.