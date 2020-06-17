UK to give foreign minister full control of overseas aid budget

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Britain's international development agency is to merge with the foreign ministry, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, in a move he said would help better cope with new geopolitical threats from Russia and China.

But opposition leaders charged that the Conservative government's move aims to distract from Britain's high coronavirus death toll and economic troubles and warned it will hit the country's soft power influence abroad.

Johnson told parliament the Department of International Development, set up in 1997 to administer British aid, was an "artefact of a benign era" and will form a new "Whitehall super-department".

"The Foreign Secretary will be empowered to decide which countries receive or cease to receive British aid," Prime Minister Boris Johnson told MPs.

Funding decisions now needed to take into account geopolitical threats posed by Russia and the rise of China, he added.

"We give 10 times as much aid to Tanzania as we do to the six countries of the west Balkans who are acutely vulnerable to Russian meddling," Johnson told parliament.

The new department -- to be called the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office -- will give "extra throw-weight and megawattage" behind Britain's foreign diplomacy when it is established in early September, he added.

Opposition Labour party leader Keir Starmer said the statement was intended to "deflect attention" from the country's coronavirus death toll and grim economic figures as it slowly emerges from lockdown.

Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party in the UK parliament, accused the government of "blatantly using challenging domestic circumstances to wind down essential aid for the world's poorest," calling it "shameful".

Labour MP Sarah Champion called the move a "hostile takeover" while others warned it jeopardised the distinction between humanitarian action and politics and eroded Britain's standing in the international development sector.

Britain is the only G7 country to spend 0.7 percent of Gross National Income on international aid, with Johnson insisting that his government was committed to the target.