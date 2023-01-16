UrduPoint.com

UK To Give Ukraine 'Hundreds' Of Armored Vehicles, Including 'Bulldogs' - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the UK would provide Ukraine with "hundreds" of armored vehicles, including Bulldog armored personnel carriers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said that the UK would provide Ukraine with "hundreds" of armored vehicles, including Bulldog armored personnel carriers.

"Hundreds more armored and protective vehicles will also be sent (to Ukraine), including Bulldog (armored personnel carriers)," he said, speaking in the House of Commons with a statement on Ukraine.

He added that 20 million British Pounds ($24 million) worth of minefield clearing and bridge building equipment would be sent to Kiev, as well as dozens of UAVs worth 20 million British pounds to reinforce the artillery.

