UK To Have No Checks On Irish Border - Johnson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:40 PM

UK to Have No Checks on Irish Border - Johnson

The United Kingdom will not have any checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but technical solutions to replace a backstop clause in the UK withdrawal agreement exist, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) The United Kingdom will not have any checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but technical solutions to replace a backstop clause in the UK withdrawal agreement exist, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Thursday.

"I think that the technical solutions are readily available and they have been discussed at great length. You can have trusted trader schemes, you can have electronic pre-clearing of goods moving across the border. I just want to repeat one crucial thing � under no circumstances will the United Kingdom be putting checks at the frontier," Johnson told a press conference at his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The French leader, for his part, pointed out that the backstop helped ensure stability in Ireland and the integrity of the single market. Macron stressed that both of these objectives had to be fulfilled.

The UK parliament has rejected the Brexit deal three times, partly over fear that the United Kingdom could be trapped in the backstop clause without an option to quit it unilaterally.

