UK to Have No Shortage of Pfizer Vaccines for 2nd Round of Shots in April - Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The United Kingdom will have enough Pfizer vaccines to offer Brits a second round of shots against the coronavirus in April, Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Monday.

"There isn't any need to worry about a shortage of Pfizer for the second dose, as far as we can see it at the moment," he said at a briefing.

A memo sent out by the National Health Service in mid-March warned health providers that problems in the international supply chain would mean that second doses would have to be prioritized over first ones in April.

"We're going to continue to roll that out and supply that.

April is going to be the second-dose month and it's very important that everyone gets their second dose," Johnson said.

The holdup in deliveries of the US-German vaccine is expected to delay the rollout of the first dose of the two-shot vaccine among those under 50 until May.

According to official figures, as for Sunday, 30.1 million people in the United Kingdom ” 57 percent of all adults ” had received at least one dose of either the Pfizer/BioNTech or AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines since the immunization campaign started in December 2020, and a total of 3.5 million of them have been given their second dose.