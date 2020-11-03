UK to Help Typhoon, Flooding Victims in Philippines, Vietnam - Minister of State for Asia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The United Kingdom will contribute a total of 1 million Pounds ($1.3 million) to help victims of the powerful typhoon that struck the Philippines on Sunday and those affected by devastating flooding in Vietnam, UK Minister of State for Asia Nigel Adams announced on Tuesday.

"Today's £1 million UK aid package will help to deliver life-saving food, clean water and safe shelter to those who need it most and help both the Philippines and Vietnam recover from such destructive natural disasters," the government official said in a statement.

The powerful Category 5 typhoon Goni struck the Philippines on Sunday and has resulted in the loss of life and many people to have been reported missing, and has affected over 2 million people across 12 regions.

Vietnam has also recently been hit by four typhoons, resulting in significant flooding, landslides and damage to infrastructure, leaving over 1.3 million people severely affected and nearly 300,000 houses submerged.

The UK financial aid will go to the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC), through the British Red Cross Society, to local Red Cross partners and help provide shelter, clean water, food and support the livelihoods of around 160,000 people in Vietnam and 80,000 in the Philippines.

According to the statement, the IFRC has launched separate Emergency Appeals for both countries to scale up the Red Cross' response.