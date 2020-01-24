UrduPoint.com
UK To Hold Emergency Response Meeting Over China Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:10 PM

The British government will hold an emergency response meeting on Friday over the deadly virus that has infected hundreds in China and spread to other countries

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The British government will hold an emergency response meeting on Friday over the deadly virus that has infected hundreds in China and spread to other countries.

A government spokesman said Britain was "well prepared" to deal with emerging threat, stressing that "there remain no confirmed cases" in the country to date.

Representatives of the ministries of transport, home affairs, foreign affairs, education, health and devolved nations will attend the special COBRA meeting, Downing Street said.

Public Health England said Friday that 14 people in Britain have been tested for the coronavirus to date, with five given the all-clear and nine more awaiting their test results.

UK health authorities have introduced "enhanced monitoring" for the three weekly flights from Wuhan -- the central China city from where the virus spread -- to London's Heathrow airport.

