UK To Hold Minute Of Silence For Late Queen On Sunday

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2022 | 08:38 PM

The United Kingdom will stand still for a minute at 8 p.m. (19:00 GMT) on Sunday to honor Queen Elizabeth II the night before her state funeral, the prime minister's office said

"There will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II," a spokesman for Liz Truss said.

The silence can be marked privately at home, on the doorstep, in the street with neighbors or at a locally arrange community even or vigil, he was cited as saying by numerous British media.

"We encourage local community groups, clubs and other organizations to mark this moment of reflection," the spokesman added.

The queen will be still lying in state at Westminster Hall in London at that time. The public will be allowed to pay their respects for four days starting 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey at 11 a.m. next Monday, September 19.

