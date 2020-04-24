UrduPoint.com
UK To Host Global COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Summit In June - Foreign Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:53 PM

UK to Host Global COVID-19 Vaccine Virtual Summit in June - Foreign Secretary

The United Kingdom will host a virtual Global Vaccines Summit to reinforce its commitment to ensuring equitable access to any coronavirus vaccine, First Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The United Kingdom will host a virtual Global Vaccines Summit to reinforce its commitment to ensuring equitable access to any coronavirus vaccine, First Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Friday.

"The UK will host the global vaccine summit virtually on June 4, to ensure Gavi [Global Vaccine Alliance] is fully funded and at the heart of our efforts to ensure equitable access for any vaccine," Raab said at the launching event for a new WHO-led initiative, dubbed Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, or the ACT Accelerator.

The UK was also looking forward to supporting the Global Coronavirus Response Summit, scheduled for May 4, Raab said, adding that he expected the meeting to "drive forward our collective global effort to tackle coronavirus.

"

"We all know that COVID-19 is the biggest global threat the world has faced in a generation. For our part, the UK is striving to tackle the effects of the virus at home, whilst at the same time galvanizing international action to drive the development of and fair access to a vaccine," Raab said.

The foreign secretary pointed out to the fact that the United Kingdom was one of the biggest donors of the global response to the new coronavirus, with 744 million Pounds contributed to date, while also investing heavily in the domestic COVID-19 vaccine research and development.

On Thursday, the University of Oxford began first human trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine on around 1,110 volunteers.

