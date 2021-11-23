UK to Host Global Summit on Freedom of Religion or Belief Next Summer - Foreign Office

The UK will host a global summit next summer to promote respect between different religious and non-religious communities around the world, "so that everyone, everywhere can practise their own religion or belief freely," the UK Foreign Office announced on Tuesday

According to the official statement, the event, to be held in London on July 5-6, 2022, will play a key role in shaping the network of liberty in the UK, which in 2020 became a co-founding member of the International Religious Freedom or Belief Alliance (IRFBA), is building around the world.

"I want all people, everywhere, to be free from discrimination and persecution regardless of their opinions and beliefs. We have used our G7 Presidency this year to defend and advance these fundamental freedoms and will build on that next year when we host friends and partners from across the world," Foreign Minister Liz Truss was quoted as saying.

UK Special Envoy for Freedom of Religion or Belief and lawmaker Fiona Bruce said the summit will be "a pivotal opportunity" for the UK to engage with its international partners to ensure that the rights of all individuals are fully protected and respected, without fear of prejudice or persecution.

So far, 33 countries - Albania, Armenia, Austria, Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Colombia, Croatia, Czech Republic, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Estonia, The Gambia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Senegal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Togo, Ukraine, the UK and the US - have joined the Alliance.