UK To Host Vaccination Forum In June To Raise Funding For COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

UK to Host Vaccination Forum in June to Raise Funding for COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2020) The United Kingdom will host a summit in June seeking to raise billions of Dollars for the preeminent vaccination organization, Gavi, to produce a coronavirus vaccine, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Friday.

"The United Kingdom will host a Global Vaccines Summit on 4 June. Diseases have no borders so we must come together to make sure that @gavi is fully funded and its expertise is at the heart of efforts to secure broad access to any COVID-19 vaccine," Raab wrote on Twitter.

The Gavi Alliance, formerly known as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, released a similar statement.

"The UK government will host Gavi's third donor pledging conference on 3-4 June 2020 to mobilize at least US$7.

4 billion in additional resources to protect the next generation with vaccines, reduce disease inequality and create a healthier, safer and more prosperous world," Gavi said in a statement.

No information was available about the summit's format as to whether UK authorities intend to physically draw people together as in a conventional summit or host a video conference.

The announcement was made in tandem with the World Health Organization's launch of the ACT (Access to COVID Tools) Accelerator, a global collaboration seeking to ensure equitable access to test kits, treatment methods and future vaccines.

