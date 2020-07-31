UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Implement EU 'Cyber Sanctions Regime' After End Of Transition Period - London

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 01:10 AM

UK to Implement EU 'Cyber Sanctions Regime' After End of Transition Period - London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The UK authorities welcome the introduction by the EU of sanctions against citizens and companies of Russia, China and North Korea over alleged cyberattacks and intend to further implement them after the end of the transition period, the Foreign Office said in a press release on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Council introduced first ever restrictive measures against six individuals and three entities of Russia, China and North Korea, which, according to the EU, are responsible for or involved in various cyberattacks. These measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze.

"The UK has welcomed today's announcement (Thursday 30 July) that the EU has imposed sanctions against nine individuals and organisations from North Korea, China and Russia, in the first set of sanctions under the EU's cyber sanctions regime.

The UK was at the forefront of efforts to establish the EU Cyber Sanctions regime and will continue to implement this regime at the end of the Transition Period, through our own autonomous UK Cyber Sanctions regime," the press release said.

The UK pulled out of the European Union on January 31, completing a process triggered by the Brexit referendum in June 2016. The transition period, within which the country has to renegotiate a range of agreements both with the bloc and other partners to ensure beneficial trade and cooperation, will end on December 31.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Russia China European Union United Kingdom North Korea Brexit January June July December 2016 From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

16 minutes ago

WHO Director-General hails Saudi precautionary mea ..

31 minutes ago

Ruler of Fujairah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

Mounting virus woes and historic US data shock hit ..

11 minutes ago

Murad hails legislation in national interest, term ..

11 minutes ago

UAE tops world countries in detecting Covid-19 wit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.