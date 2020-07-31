UK to Implement EU 'Cyber Sanctions Regime' After End of Transition Period - London

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) The UK authorities welcome the introduction by the EU of sanctions against citizens and companies of Russia, China and North Korea over alleged cyberattacks and intend to further implement them after the end of the transition period, the Foreign Office said in a press release on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the European Council introduced first ever restrictive measures against six individuals and three entities of Russia, China and North Korea, which, according to the EU, are responsible for or involved in various cyberattacks. These measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze.

"The UK has welcomed today's announcement (Thursday 30 July) that the EU has imposed sanctions against nine individuals and organisations from North Korea, China and Russia, in the first set of sanctions under the EU's cyber sanctions regime.

The UK was at the forefront of efforts to establish the EU Cyber Sanctions regime and will continue to implement this regime at the end of the Transition Period, through our own autonomous UK Cyber Sanctions regime," the press release said.

The UK pulled out of the European Union on January 31, completing a process triggered by the Brexit referendum in June 2016. The transition period, within which the country has to renegotiate a range of agreements both with the bloc and other partners to ensure beneficial trade and cooperation, will end on December 31.