UK to Impose 14-Day Quarantine for Those Arriving From France, Netherlands - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) The United Kingdom will introduce mandatory 14-day quarantine for everyone arriving from France, the Netherlands, Malta, Monaco, the Turks and Caicos Islands, and Aruba over the COVID-19 outbreaks in these countries and territories, Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps said.

"Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of #coronavirus travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN. If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday [03:00 GMT] from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days," Shapps wrote on his Twitter page on late Thursday.