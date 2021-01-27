UrduPoint.com
UK To Impose Hotel Quarantine For Returning Britons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 03:16 PM

British citizens returning home from roughly 30 countries deemed at "high risk" from new coronavirus variants could soon have to quarantine in hotels, reports said on Wednesday

Beefed-up rules will require the travellers to stay in hotels near airports for 10 days, according to the Times and BBC.

Non-UK arrivals from the targeted destinations -- which include South America, Portugal, Cape Verde and South Africa -- are already barred following the discovery of two virus variants in Brazil and South Africa.

The 10-day quarantine will cost returning Britons �1,500 ($2,060, 1,697 Euros), with meals served at the bedroom door and security guards supervising stays.

Interior minister Priti Patel is due to make a statement in parliament later on Wednesday on the borders policy after a meeting of the government's Covid-19 operations committee.

