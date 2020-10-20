UK to impose local virus rules after tussle with mayor

The British government was set to impose tougher coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday on the English city of Manchester, defying the wishes of local leaders for the first time under a new system of localised curbs

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The British government was set to impose tougher coronavirus restrictions on Tuesday on the English city of Manchester, defying the wishes of local leaders for the first time under a new system of localised curbs.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned last week of the need for action but Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham had demanded more money before agreeing to shut pubs and other venues, warning that low-paid workers could sink deeper into poverty.

The row threatened to undermine Johnson's latest strategy of local lockdowns across England -- other parts of the UK set their own rules -- which he hopes will allow him to avoid the kind of national shutdown imposed in March.

A deadline of midday on Tuesday passed without agreement and the region's 2.8 million residents now look set to have restrictions imposed from London.