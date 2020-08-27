UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Impose Quarantine On Arrivals From Switzerland, Jamaica

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:08 PM

UK to impose quarantine on arrivals from Switzerland, Jamaica

Britain said on Thursday it will reimpose quarantine for travellers from the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland, but ease restrictions on arrivals from Cuba in a bid to keep coronavirus infection rates down

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Britain said on Thursday it will reimpose quarantine for travellers from the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland, but ease restrictions on arrivals from Cuba in a bid to keep coronavirus infection rates down.

The decision, which will come into effect from 0300 GMT on Saturday, will require travellers from those three countries to self-isolate for 14 days following spikes in cases.

"Data shows we need to remove the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland from our list of #Coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps wrote on Twitter.

"Data also shows we can now add Cuba to those countries INCLUDED in Travel Corridors," he added, warning that people thinking of travelling abroad should be prepared for the advice to change at short notice.

Quarantine was imposed last week on Croatia, Austria, and Trinidad and Tobago, following France, the Netherlands and several other countries on the list as governments across Europe grapple with fears of a second wave of virus infections.

Britain, which has been the hardest-hit European country by COVID-19, registering more than 41,000 deaths to date, has itself seen its number of confirmed cases creeping up in recent weeks.

Officials announced more than 1,500 new cases on Thursday, its highest total since mid-June, although hospital admissions and death rates remain low.

The UK had no quarantine measures in the early stages of the pandemic but in June imposed a blanket self-isolation requirement on all arrivals.

Weeks later it carved out "travel corridors" which exempted travellers from certain countries from quarantine.

However, the measures were reintroduced for arrivals from Spain in late July, catching airlines by surprise -- as well as thousands of Britons leaving for their holidays.

The country's struggling tourism sector has criticised the quarantine policy as overbearing and called for more targeted testing at ports of entry.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter Holidays France Austria Spain United Kingdom Trinidad And Tobago Czech Republic Jamaica Switzerland Croatia Cuba Netherlands June July All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED2.45 bn foreign investments in UAE capital mark ..

24 minutes ago

Osaka reverses course, will play WTA semi-final

34 seconds ago

NATO chief urges Russia not to meddle in Belarus c ..

36 seconds ago

Masks compulsory across Paris as virus cases mount ..

38 seconds ago

Commissioner, DIG visit Tank to review security ar ..

40 seconds ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State discuss ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.