(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) The United Kingdom intends to launch next week an international mechanism to combat Russia's alleged efforts to spread disinformation and pro-Moscow propaganda in media outlets, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Next week, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is expected to chair an in-person meeting of G7 foreign ministers, where he will present the results of a recent study funded by the UK Foreign Office, the newspaper reported. The research has established that "pro-Russian trolls" use UK media outlets to promote pro-Moscow views in comment sections and create an illusion that the public supports Russia's behavior in the international arena.

The statements made by these pro-Moscow actors are then allegedly used by Russian state media as a basis for materials about Western public opinion, The Sunday Times reported, adding that the same is done with leading media outlets in a number of countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

According to the newspaper, during a meeting on May 4, the ministers may agree to create a so-called new rapid response alliance to combat "Russian propaganda," which would mean that Western countries can unite to denounce Russia or other countries, whether it concerns disinformation, cyberattacks or other flagrant violations of international law.