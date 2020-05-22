UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Introduce 14-day Quarantine For International Arrivals: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 02:09 PM

UK to introduce 14-day quarantine for international arrivals: Minister

Britain is to introduce 14 days quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed on Friday and said ministers would give further details later

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Britain is to introduce 14 days quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed on Friday and said ministers would give further details later.

"People who are coming to the UK will have to do quarantine," Lewis told Sky news, adding that the period of confinement would be a fortnight.

Related Topics

UK Brandon Ireland

Recent Stories

Italy's Veneto Sees No New COVID-19 Cases for 1st ..

2 minutes ago

Rwanda genocide suspect Bizimana dead: UN tribunal ..

2 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close down more than 5% on China ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistani student enrolled into Talented Young Sci ..

53 seconds ago

NCOC meeting continues amid Eid holidays

57 seconds ago

Greenpeace Expects Next Peak of Russia's Wildfire ..

58 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.