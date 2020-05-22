UK to introduce 14-day quarantine for international arrivals: Minister

Britain is to introduce 14 days quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis confirmed on Friday and said ministers would give further details later

"People who are coming to the UK will have to do quarantine," Lewis told Sky news, adding that the period of confinement would be a fortnight.