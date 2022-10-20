UK to Introduce Bill on Minimum Transport Services Level During Strikes - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The UK Department for Transport said it will present a bill that seeks to ensure a minimum level of operation of the transport system during strikes in the UK Parliament on Thursday.

"The Transport Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill means, even during the most disruptive of strikes, a certain level of services will still run. This will allow passengers to go to work, attend school and make vital medical appointments and allow businesses to continue to grow the economy," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the bill will have its first reading today.

Under the new bill, trade unions will lose legal protection from damages if a minimum level of transport services is not ensured during protests.

Employers will also have to determine the number of workers needed to keep the transportation system functioning optimally, and unions should take steps to ensure that certain employees work on strike days, the statement added.

At the same time, if the selected workers still go on strike, they lose their protection from automatic unfair dismissal, the statement read.

According to the statement, if employers and trade unions cannot agree, the necessary level of transport services will be determined by an independent intermediary ” the Central Arbitration Committee.

The law, if passed, is expected to go into effect in 2023.

The UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions in recent months due to record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, post workers, and others have been protesting against job cuts and low pay while also demanding the improvement of working conditions.

In June, the first wave of rail strikes cost the UK government more than $110 million, the government said.