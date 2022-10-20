UrduPoint.com

UK To Introduce Bill On Minimum Transport Services Level During Strikes - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2022 | 02:50 PM

UK to Introduce Bill on Minimum Transport Services Level During Strikes - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The UK Department for Transport said it will present a bill that seeks to ensure a minimum level of operation of the transport system during strikes in the UK Parliament on Thursday.

"The Transport Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill means, even during the most disruptive of strikes, a certain level of services will still run. This will allow passengers to go to work, attend school and make vital medical appointments and allow businesses to continue to grow the economy," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the bill will have its first reading today.

Under the new bill, trade unions will lose legal protection from damages if a minimum level of transport services is not ensured during protests.

Employers will also have to determine the number of workers needed to keep the transportation system functioning optimally, and unions should take steps to ensure that certain employees work on strike days, the statement added.

At the same time, if the selected workers still go on strike, they lose their protection from automatic unfair dismissal, the statement read.

According to the statement, if employers and trade unions cannot agree, the necessary level of transport services will be determined by an independent intermediary ” the Central Arbitration Committee.

The law, if passed, is expected to go into effect in 2023.

The UK has been facing a wave of strikes organized by trade unions in recent months due to record inflation. Railway and airport employees, lawyers, post workers, and others have been protesting against job cuts and low pay while also demanding the improvement of working conditions.

In June, the first wave of rail strikes cost the UK government more than $110 million, the government said.

Related Topics

Parliament Lawyers Job Same Reading United Kingdom June Post From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Airport

Recent Stories

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day o ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb leaves for Turkiye on two-day official visit

50 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournamen ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Josh Inglis out from tournament through injury

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive targ ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka set competitive target for Netherlands

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 10 Namibia Vs. UAE

3 hours ago
 Power Minister lauds Denmarkâ€™s Energy Transition ..

Power Minister lauds Denmarkâ€™s Energy Transition Initiative

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.