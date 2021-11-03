UK to Introduce Mandatory Vaccination for Health Workers Starting Spring - Reports

UrduPoint.com

The United Kingdom will make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory for all full-time staff of the National Health Service (NHS) in England starting April, British media reported Wednesday

The official NHS announcement is expected on Thursday, according to the Guardian.

The measure has been criticized as heavy-handed, while the NHS Providers and the NHS Confederation, organizations representing the interests of NHS workers, expressed concern that it may cause frontline staff to quit en masse ahead of the winter season, the newspaper noted. Heeding the warnings, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid decided to postpone the mandatory vaccination of NHS workers until April next year, according to the Guardian.

Over 90% of NHS personnel in England reportedly had at least one dose of the vaccine, with slightly under 90% having had two doses. However, in some branches, only 78% of the staff have been fully immunized.

Given the circumstances and existing staff shortages, several NHS staff groups have urged the government to promote voluntary vaccination instead so as not to alienate people and maximize pandemic-fighting efforts, the Guardian reported.

Vaccination has already been made mandatory for care home staff across England. The police will come into force on November 11.

