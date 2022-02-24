UK to Introduce 'Unprecedented' Level of Sanctions on Russia - Foreign Office

(@FahadShabbir)

UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly on Thursday said that the United Kingdom would introduce an "unprecedented" level of sanctions in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly on Thursday said that the United Kingdom would introduce an "unprecedented" level of sanctions in response to Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

"In response to this, the UK will, in close alignment with its international partners, bring forward an unprecedented level of sanctions to punish this aggression and hopefully persuade the people around (Russian President) Vladimir Putin that this is the wrong thing to do and to reverse this attack," Cleverly told Sky news broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, Russia started a military operation in Ukraine in response to requests of the self-proclaimed republics Luhansk and Donetsk for assistance against the Ukrainian army.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to update Parliament on the situation in Ukraine later.