UK to Invest in Enhancing Chinafacing Capabilities to Counter Challenge - Defense Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United Kingdom will invest in enhancing "Chinafacing" capabilities in order to respond to the systemic challenge coming from the country and at the same develop a better understanding of China and its people, according to the new defense strategy.

"We will do more to adapt to China's growing impact on many aspects of our lives as it becomes more powerful in the world. We will invest in enhanced Chinafacing capabilities, through which we will develop a better understanding of China and its people, while improving our ability to respond to the systemic challenge that it poses to our security, prosperity and values - and those of our allies and partners," the strategy read.