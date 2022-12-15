UK to Investigate Alleged Wrongdoings by Army During Operations in Afghanistan

The UK Defense Ministry launched on Thursday an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing committed by the British army during its operations in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The UK Defense Ministry launched on Thursday an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing committed by the British army during its operations in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2013.

Court of Appeal of England and Wales Judge Charles Haddon-Cave will chair the investigation, which will also assess the adequacy of the government's reaction to the claims reported and which practices of the ministry can be improved in this regard.

"While there have been several comprehensive investigations into the events in question, if there are further lessons to learn it is right that we consider those fully to ensure all allegations are handled appropriately and in equal measure to ensure our personnel are adequately protected from unnecessary reinvestigations," Defense Minister Ben Wallace said.

The minister also said that his department had undertaken a series of measures to improve handling of such allegations in the recent years, including the establishment of the Defence Serious Crime Unit (DSCU).

On December 5, the defense ministry, seeking to reform its justice system, established the DSCU to deal with "the most serious crimes" allegedly committed by the British army personnel as well as by any person "subject to service law" in the United Kingdom and abroad.

The government investigation has been launched amid recent reports of crimes committed by British special forces. On Wednesday, the BBC published its investigation alleging that an elite special forces unit had killed two innocent civilians and wounded two children during a raid in Afghanistan in 2012. According to the media, this incident was not reported to the military police and was left without formal scrutiny.