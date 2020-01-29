UrduPoint.com
UK To Isolate British Nationals Returning From Wuhan For 14 Days Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) UK citizens returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is currently suffering from a deadly coronavirus outbreak, will be put into quarantine for two weeks, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, British Airways airline suspended all flights to mainland China due to the ongoing health emergency.

"We are working hard to get British nationals back from Wuhan.

Public safety is the top priority. Anyone who returns from Wuhan will be safely isolated for 14 days, with all necessary medical attention," he tweeted.

According to the Sky news tv channel, the government is considering using military bases as quarantine facilities.

Currently, there is no information on the number of UK citizens to be isolated.

Wuhan is ground zero for the latest strain of coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, which has already spread to 16 countries.

