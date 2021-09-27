UrduPoint.com

UK To Issue 5,000 Temporary Visas To Tackle Truck Driver Shortage

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:29 PM

UK to issue 5,000 temporary visas to tackle truck driver shortage

The British government has announced that it will issue temporary visas to 5,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers and 5,500 poultry workers until Christmas 2021 to ease supply chain problems

ANKARA,27 Sept (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) -:The British government has announced that it will issue temporary visas to 5,000 heavy goods vehicle (HGV) drivers and 5,500 poultry workers until Christmas 2021 to ease supply chain problems.

According to a statement by the Department for Transport on Saturday, 5,000 HGV drivers will be able to come to the UK for 3 months in the run-up to Christmas in order to provide "short-term relief for the haulage industry".

Some 5,500 poultry workers will also be added to the visa scheme to "avoid any potential further pressures on the food industry during this exceptional period." "Up to 4,000 people will soon be able to take advantage of training courses to become HGV drivers," the statement added.

Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the measures were inadequate, adding: "This announcement is the equivalent of throwing a thimble of water on a bonfire." British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said refineries in the country had "plenty of petrol", adding that he had checked with the six refineries and 47 storage centers in the country.

Shapps added that if necessary, British soldiers can be assigned to drive fuel tankers.

The UK on Saturday saw long queues in front of gas stations after the oil and petrol giant BP and Tesco Alliance announced that a "handful" of petrol stations would be closed in the country due to shortage of truck drivers.

The announcement caused concern among drivers, who fear of shortage of gasoline due to decrease in the number of stations, as they formed long queues in front of petrol stations in the capital London.

According to several reports, the UK faces a shortfall of around 100,000 HGV drivers.

The supply problem also caused empty shelves in some supermarkets in London.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) said that Brexit, pandemic, the retirement of drivers, and low wages are among the reasons behind shortage of truck drivers.

Related Topics

Petrol Shortage Water Chambers Of Commerce Christmas Oil Road Vehicle London Alliance United Kingdom Brexit Visa Gas Government Industry

Recent Stories

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan o 27 ..

8 minutes ago
 UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveri ..

UAE announces 286 new COVID-19 cases, 350 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 hours

15 minutes ago
 Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights ..

Newly launched Dubai Chamber initiative highlights untapped business potential i ..

16 minutes ago
 Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Tra ..

Manchester City unveils Expo 2020 Dubai as new Training Kit Partner

31 minutes ago
 PCB announces loan window for remaining national T ..

PCB announces loan window for remaining national T20 matches

48 minutes ago
 Cases of Dengue fever on rise in Hazara

Cases of Dengue fever on rise in Hazara

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.