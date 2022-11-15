UK to Join European PESCO Military Mobility Project - European Council

The United Kingdom will join the European Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) Military Mobility project, the European Council said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The United Kingdom will join the European Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) Military Mobility project, the European Council said on Tuesday.

"Following the United Kingdom's request to participate in the PESCO project Military Mobility, the Council adopted today a decision confirming that the participation of the UK in the Military Mobility project meets the general conditions ... Today's decision authorises the Netherlands as project coordinator to formally invite the UK to join this PESCO project, and also recognises the substantial added value that the UK could bring to it," the council said in a statement.

The PESCO was established by 25 EU member states, except for Denmark, Malta and the United Kingdom, in 2017 to deepen the bloc's military and defense cooperation. The countries have since agreed on the list of 60 joint projects, including training, capability development, cybersecurity and operational defense readiness.

PESCO Military Mobility project aims at simplifying cross-border military transport procedures. The project was also joined by Canada, Norway and the United States in 2021.