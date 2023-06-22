UK to Launch Climate Cooperation With 12 African, Caribbean Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The United Kingdom's Export Finance (UKEF) credit agency is planning to cooperate with 12 partner countries in Africa and the Caribbean to assist them in deferred debt repayments whenever the nations are affected by natural disasters, such as hurricanes or floods, according to the UK government.

"Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris today (22 June), UK Minister for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell will announce that UKEF has started discussions with 12 partner countries in Africa and the Caribbean to add Climate Resilient Debt Clauses (CRDCs) to its new and existing loan agreements," the UK government said in a statement on Thursday.

The agreement will allow the governments to postpone their debt repayments and "free up resources to fund disaster response and recovery," with the first UK-led CRDCs set to start operation in the coming months, the statement also said.

"The partnerships with Africa and the Caribbean I'm announcing today are a milestone towards reducing these pressures, with Climate Resilient Debt Clauses providing relief for those countries hit hardest by extreme weather events. Allowing for a temporary pause in debt repayment is important because it gives affected communities the breathing space they need to focus on the urgent task at hand: recovery," Mitchell is due to say, according to the statement.

The Global Financing Pact Summit is taking place in Paris from June 22-23 to establish new agreements between the countries of the North and the South and to combat climate change and the global crisis.