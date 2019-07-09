UK to Launch Modern Slavery Research Center - Government

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The UK government revealed on Tuesday its plans to set up a modern slavery research center in a bid to determine the true scale of modern slavery and identify new human trafficking networks.

"Efforts to uncover the true scale of modern slavery, expose more trafficking networks and better inform our action to stamp out these crimes have been boosted today following the government's investment of 10 million [$12 million] to create a cutting-edge Policy and Evidence Centre for Modern Slavery and Human Rights," the UK government said in a statement.

The project will bring together academics, and representatives of businesses and charities, who will be able to share knowledge on the topic.

The announcement is a kind of response to the Independent Review of the Modern Slavery Act, which was released in May and contained a number of recommendations for the government on dealing with the issue.

UK caretaker Prime Minister Theresa May reacted to the initiative, saying that tackling modern slavery was "a priority" for her government.

"We can be proud of our progress so far, both at home and abroad, but there is still more to do and I am pleased to support new research to help end this barbaric crime by 2030," May tweeted, introducing the government's response to the May's review.

The announcement comes on the heels of two separate reports on the state of modern slavery and human trafficking in the United Kingdom, released on Tuesday by human rights groups. Thus, After Exploitation data mapping project showed that over 500 potential victims of human trafficking were locked up in UK immigration detention centers in 2018. A separate report from Women for Refugee Women group revealed that the UK Home Office often detained vulnerable Chinese women who are being trafficked to the country.