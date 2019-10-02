UrduPoint.com
UK To Leave EU 'Come What May' On October 31 - Johnson

Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:22 PM

UK to Leave EU 'Come What May' on October 31 - Johnson

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on October 31 under any circumstances, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, addressing the UK Conservative Party Conference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on October 31 under any circumstances, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday, addressing the UK Conservative Party Conference.

"We are coming out of the EU on October 31 come what may. Let's get Brexit done!" Johnson said.

He pointed out that the United Kingdom would not agree to introduce border checks with Northern Ireland, which is demanded by the European Union as part of the Brexit negotiations.

"We will protect our precious union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland," Johnson noted.

The prime minister added that a no-deal Brexit was not an option that he was seeking but pointed out that London was ready for it.

