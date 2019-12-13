UK to Leave EU With Deal Now That Tories Have Majority - Chancellor Javid

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The United Kingdom is all but set to leave the European Union with a deal now that the conservative Tories enjoy a solid majority in parliament , Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said on Friday.

"No one needs to worry about no-deal because now we have a solid majority, a functioning government and we said we will get Brexit done with a deal and that is exactly what we are going to do," Javid said in an appearance on Sky news.

Javid also said that winning an all-out majority and overcoming political uncertainty is key to increasing investor confidence in the UK.

UK citizens voted resoundingly in favor of the conservative Tories on Thursday, giving Boris Johnson the largest majority in parliament since Margaret Thatcher in 1987.