UK To Lift Mandatory Self-Isolation For People Infected With COVID-19 - Johnson
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 10:10 PM
LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Monday that as part of the government´s new COVID-19 plan, people who test positive for the coronavirus would no longer be legally forced to quarantine.
"From this Thursday, 24 of February, we will end the legal requirement to self-isolate following a positive test," Johnson told the parliament.