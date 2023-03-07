UrduPoint.com

UK To Limit Number Of Refugees That Country Can Accept Annually - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2023 | 08:02 PM

The United Kingdom will introduce an annual limit on the admission of refugees as part of a new bill to combat illegal migration, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said on Tuesday

"The bill will introduce an annual cap to be determined by Parliament on the number of refugees the UK will settle via safe and legal routes.

This will ensure an orderly system," Braverman said, presenting the bill in the UK Parliament.

The illegal migrants will be returned either to their country if it is safe or moved to a safe third country � Rwanda, the home secretary clarified.

