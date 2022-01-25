UK to Look Into Contributing to NATO Deployments in Event of Ukraine Escalation -Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) The United Kingdom will look into contributing to new NATO deployments in eastern Europe in the event of escalation in Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.

"If Russia invades Ukraine we would look to contribute to any new NATO deployments to protect our allies in Europe," Johnson told lawmakers.

Johnson also said that he believes "all of Russia's fears" in relation to security guarantees "could yet be allayed."