UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK To Make Home-Made Steel More Competitive - Johnson

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 09:57 PM

UK to Make Home-Made Steel More Competitive - Johnson

The UK government plans to give British steel products a competitive edge over rivals, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday amid the sector's struggle to stay afloat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The UK government plans to give British steel products a competitive edge over rivals, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday amid the sector's struggle to stay afloat.

"The government is indeed embarking on a plan to do everything we can to make sure that steel made in this country does have all the competitive advantages they need," he said in parliament.

This comes less than a week after Liberty Steel Group announced it would ax 355 jobs in northern England and Wales to save costs.

Johnson said he understood that those affected would be offered an opportunity to remain within the GFG Alliance by joining a new company.

UK steel makers saw tough competition from China last year, which forced businesses to announce layoffs. British Steel went into liquidation last May and was scooped up by Chinese industrial giant Jingye.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister China Parliament Company Alliance Wales May All From Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Masdar City to inaugurate new Central Park communi ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy paves way for expan ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises Dubai Press Club’s c ..

43 minutes ago

Fire forces evacuation of Spanish airport in touri ..

1 minute ago

PTI's politics different to other political partie ..

1 minute ago

Noor Muhamamd vows to provide relief to snow, rain ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.