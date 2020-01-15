UK to Make Home-Made Steel More Competitive - Johnson

The UK government plans to give British steel products a competitive edge over rivals, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday amid the sector's struggle to stay afloat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The UK government plans to give British steel products a competitive edge over rivals, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday amid the sector's struggle to stay afloat.

"The government is indeed embarking on a plan to do everything we can to make sure that steel made in this country does have all the competitive advantages they need," he said in parliament.

This comes less than a week after Liberty Steel Group announced it would ax 355 jobs in northern England and Wales to save costs.

Johnson said he understood that those affected would be offered an opportunity to remain within the GFG Alliance by joining a new company.

UK steel makers saw tough competition from China last year, which forced businesses to announce layoffs. British Steel went into liquidation last May and was scooped up by Chinese industrial giant Jingye.