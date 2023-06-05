UrduPoint.com

UK To Move Thousands Of Migrants To Barges, Airfields In Coming Months - Home Office

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 09:52 PM

UK to Move Thousands of Migrants to Barges, Airfields in Coming Months - Home Office

The UK government announced plans on Monday to move thousands of illegal migrants out of expensive hotels and onto barges and former air force airfields in a bid to cut housing costs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) The UK government announced plans on Monday to move thousands of illegal migrants out of expensive hotels and onto barges and former air force airfields in a bid to cut housing costs.

The country saw record numbers of migrants come ashore last year after crossing the English Channel from northern Europe. They have been accommodated in hotels, with costs reaching 6 million Pounds ($4.5 million) a day.

"More than 5,000 asylum seekers will be accommodated on vessels and in alternative sites to drive down the cost of expensive hotels," the Home Office said in a statement.

Around 3,700 migrants will be moved to Wethersfield and Scampton airfields starting this summer. A further 1,500 will be provided with bed spaces on three barges, with the first group of migrants moving onto a vessel in Portland Port in the next few weeks. The location of the other two vessels will be announced shortly.

The government will also end the practice of giving asylum seekers single hotel rooms. Room-sharing is expected to save UK taxpayers some 250 million pounds a year as it continues dealing with the backlog in asylum applications.

Related Topics

Europe Hotel Portland United Kingdom From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Housing

Recent Stories

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal Univ ..

ZHO signs Mou with Russia&#039;s Ural Federal University

12 minutes ago
 Trump Lawyers Meet With Justice Dept. Over Case In ..

Trump Lawyers Meet With Justice Dept. Over Case Involving Classified Docs - Repo ..

3 minutes ago
 Some 100 People Possibly Remain in Russian Localit ..

Some 100 People Possibly Remain in Russian Locality Under Shelling - Governor

3 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago
 African Leaders to Visit Moscow, Kiev on Peace Mis ..

African Leaders to Visit Moscow, Kiev on Peace Mission Before End of June - NGO

3 minutes ago
 Russian Education Center Sirius Partners With UNES ..

Russian Education Center Sirius Partners With UNESCO to Promote Climate Change A ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.