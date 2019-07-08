(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The United Kingdom will not allow "any interruption" to mar its "superb relationship" with the United States, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said Monday regarding the recently leaked diplomatic emails criticizing US President Donald Trump.

Confidential messages sent by the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, back to London describe Trump as "inept," "insecure" and "incompetent," according to the cables obtained by The Mail on Sunday.

"Of course, I am disappointed that what happened has happened.

I don't think it'll be a surprise to anyone in the United States that we have this kind of frank exchanges, and there are different views inside the Foreign Office. But what we will not allow to happen is any interruption in the superb relationship that we have with the United States, which is our closest ally around the world," Hunt said at the launch of the report on the persecution of Christians.

Trump said the ambassador had not "served the UK well."