UK To Offer COVID-19 Boosters To Over-50s In Fall

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 11:19 PM

UK to Offer COVID-19 Boosters to Over-50s in Fall

British Health Secretary Steve Barclay said Friday he had accepted the vaccination committee's advice to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all people aged 50 and over in fall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) British Health Secretary Steve Barclay said Friday he had accepted the vaccination committee's advice to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all people aged 50 and over in fall.

"It is absolutely vital the most vulnerable groups receive a booster vaccine to strengthen their immunity against serious disease over winter to protect themselves and reduce pressure on the NHS," he said.

The vaccination campaign will begin in early fall. Also eligible are residents and staff in senior care homes, front-line health and social care workers, unpaid carers, at-risk people aged five to 49, and household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed.

The United Kingdom saw virus cases spike 29% last week from the week before, according to estimates published Friday by the Office for National Statistics. Almost 3.5 million Brits had COVID-19 in the week ending July 6-7.

