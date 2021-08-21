UK to Offer COVID Vaccines to Arriving Afghans - Government

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The United Kingdom will provide vaccines against COVID-19 to Afghans coming to the country, the government said on Friday.

"Additional healthcare provision, access to COVID-19 vaccinations and funding for housing will be provided to support Afghans coming to the UK via the Afghanistan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) scheme," the statement read.

The authorities of England, Scotland and Wales will have access to a share of 5 million Pounds ($6.8 million) as aid for providing housing and support to arriving Afghans, the statement added.

Since Saturday, the UK has evacuated 1,615 people, including 399 British nationals and their families, 320 embassy personnel, and 402 Afghan citizens via the ARAP scheme. London will increase its humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to 286 million pounds this year, the government said.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city.

Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some pledged to take in their Afghan staff as well.

Currently, 900 British soldiers are assisting the evacuation of British and dual nationals as well as those Afghans who cooperated with London in Afghanistan. In addition, the UK plans to provide shelter for 20,000 Afghan refugees in the long term.