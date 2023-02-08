UrduPoint.com

UK To Offer Ukraine Long-Range Weapons - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

UK to Offer Ukraine Long-Range Weapons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The UK will offer Ukraine long-range weapons to counter Russia, media reported on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to offer such military capabilities to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the UK to "disrupt Russia's ability to continually target Ukraine's civilian and critical national infrastructure," Sky news reported, citing Sunak's office.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Visit United Kingdom Media

Recent Stories

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian ..

Turkish Ambassador praises UAE&#039;s humanitarian aid to his country

41 minutes ago
 Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

3 hours ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

3 hours ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

3 hours ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.