UK to Offer Ukraine Long-Range Weapons - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) The UK will offer Ukraine long-range weapons to counter Russia, media reported on Wednesday.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to offer such military capabilities to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to the UK to "disrupt Russia's ability to continually target Ukraine's civilian and critical national infrastructure," Sky news reported, citing Sunak's office.