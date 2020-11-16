UrduPoint.com
UK To Open 2 'Megalabs' In 2021 To Boost Country's Diagnostic Capacity - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The United Kingdom will open two "mega" laboratories in 2021 in an effort to boost the country's diagnostic capacity and help the nation to properly respond to future epidemics, the UK government announced on Monday.

"Two new very high throughput laboratories will open in early 2021, cementing the UK as a world leader in diagnostics and creating up to 4,000 jobs. Both labs, the first based in Leamington Spa and the second in Scotland, will add 600,000 of daily testing capacity altogether when operating at full capacity, meaning faster turnaround times for test results," the press release read.

The new modern laboratories will become a crucial part of UK's national diagnostic infrastructure to respond to future epidemics and boost the country's diagnostic capacity for other critical illnesses, including cancer.

"These mega labs are future-proofing our national infrastructure to respond to future epidemics and improving care for other diseases, such as cancer. The new labs build on our existing testing network which we created in a matter of months and confirms the UK as a world leader in diagnostics," Health Secretary Matt Hancock said as quoted in the press release.

The government notes that since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, five lighthouse laboratories have been built in the United Kingdom with one more laboratory opening in December. In late April, UK's testing capacity stood at around 100,000 test per day and this indicator increased five-fold by late October.

