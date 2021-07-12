UK to Outlaw US-Based White Supremacist Group The Base - Home Office

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The UK government is taking action to outlaw the US-based extreme right-wing terrorist group, The Base, making a criminal offence subject to up to 14 years in prison for people joining the organization of inviting support for it, the Home Office announced on Monday.

"We continue to take robust action against evil white supremacist groups, who target vulnerable people across the world to join in their hateful ideologies and their sick promotion of violence," Home Secretary Priti Patel was quoted as saying in the official statement.

Patel, who earlier this year proscribed the Atomwaffen Division and its alias National Socialist Order, which share many of its aims and ideologies with The Base, said that the decision to ban them is part of the UK government's commitment to "making it as difficult as possible for these organisations to operate in the UK.

"

Founded in 2018, the US white supremacist group has celebrated and promoted the use of violence in an attempt to establish a fascist, white ethno-state by means of a 'race war', and members are known to have engaged in weapons and explosives training.

The proscription order was laid in Parliament on Monday and if passed, The Base will become the fifth extreme right-wing organization to be banned in the UK.