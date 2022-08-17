UK to Pay Victims of Blood Transfusions $121,000 as Compensation - Cabinet Office

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The government of the United Kingdom will pay 100,000 Pounds ($121,000) to patients who contracted HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s-80s through contaminated blood transfusions, UK Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

"Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal will each receive an interim compensation payment of �100,000", the office said in a statement.

The payment will not be taxed and will not affect other financial support received, the statement noted, adding that the compensation will be received by both the victims and bereaved partners.

Payments will be transferred by the end of October, the statement read.

In the 1970s, blood products began to be used in the UK to treat hemophilia. Many of them were supplied from other countries, in particular from the United States. Later it became known that several thousand patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 70s and 80s through products that contained viruses. About 2,400 people died.