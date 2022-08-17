UrduPoint.com

UK To Pay Victims Of Blood Transfusions $121,000 As Compensation - Cabinet Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2022 | 06:53 PM

UK to Pay Victims of Blood Transfusions $121,000 as Compensation - Cabinet Office

The government of the United Kingdom will pay 100,000 pounds ($121,000) to patients who contracted HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s-80s through contaminated blood transfusions, UK Cabinet Office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The government of the United Kingdom will pay 100,000 Pounds ($121,000) to patients who contracted HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s-80s through contaminated blood transfusions, UK Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

"Thousands of victims of the infected blood scandal will each receive an interim compensation payment of �100,000", the office said in a statement.

The payment will not be taxed and will not affect other financial support received, the statement noted, adding that the compensation will be received by both the victims and bereaved partners.

Payments will be transferred by the end of October, the statement read.

In the 1970s, blood products began to be used in the UK to treat hemophilia. Many of them were supplied from other countries, in particular from the United States. Later it became known that several thousand patients were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 70s and 80s through products that contained viruses. About 2,400 people died.

Related Topics

Scandal Died United Kingdom United States October From Government Cabinet Blood

Recent Stories

Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: ..

Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Turkish Presidency Press Office Holds Discussion i ..

Turkish Presidency Press Office Holds Discussion in Paris to Promote UNSC Reform ..

1 minute ago
 Islamabad High Court disposed of plea to set up Af ..

Islamabad High Court disposed of plea to set up Afghan 'kachi basti' in the capi ..

1 minute ago
 CS Balochistan for timely completion of developmen ..

CS Balochistan for timely completion of development projects in Quetta

1 minute ago
 Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

Minister chairs jail reforms committee meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.