UK to Present Bill to Tighten Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

The United Kingdom is developing a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, it will be presented in the coming days, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United Kingdom is developing a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, it will be presented in the coming days, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

"We will be bringing forward new legislation to make our sanctions regime tougher so we are able to target more companies and individuals in Russia.

We will be bringing that forward in the next few days," Truss told the Sky news broadcaster.

Truss said on Monday in a televised appearance for UK broadcaster Sky News that London had prepared "a strong package" of economic sanctions against Russia, adding it is ready to use it in the event of further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis.