UrduPoint.com

UK To Present Bill To Tighten Sanctions Against Russia In Coming Days - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2022 | 01:37 PM

UK to Present Bill to Tighten Sanctions Against Russia in Coming Days - Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

The United Kingdom is developing a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, it will be presented in the coming days, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The United Kingdom is developing a bill to tighten sanctions against Russia, it will be presented in the coming days, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

"We will be bringing forward new legislation to make our sanctions regime tougher so we are able to target more companies and individuals in Russia.

We will be bringing that forward in the next few days," Truss told the Sky news broadcaster.

Truss said on Monday in a televised appearance for UK broadcaster Sky News that London had prepared "a strong package" of economic sanctions against Russia, adding it is ready to use it in the event of further escalation of the Ukrainian crisis.

Related Topics

Russia London United Kingdom Event

Recent Stories

Two injured in traffic mishap

Two injured in traffic mishap

3 minutes ago
 5650 personnel to perform security duties during P ..

5650 personnel to perform security duties during PSL matches

3 minutes ago
 8th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arriv ..

8th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Laos

3 minutes ago
 Media Deptt LRH in grip of coronavirus

Media Deptt LRH in grip of coronavirus

3 minutes ago
 Russian Interior Ministry Puts Navalny's Brother o ..

Russian Interior Ministry Puts Navalny's Brother on Wanted List

12 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.