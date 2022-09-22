UrduPoint.com

UK To Probe US Cloud Computing Giants Google, Amazon And Microsoft - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 10:46 PM

UK to Probe US Cloud Computing Giants Google, Amazon and Microsoft - Regulator

The UK's media regulator, the Office of Communications (OFCOM), has stated it is investigating Google, Amazon and Microsoft, the three US companies that dominate cloud computing in the United Kingdom

In a statement released on September 22, the regulator announced it is launching a "market study examining position of Amazon, microsoft and Google in UK's 15bn (about $17 billion) cloud services market," specifying that if "competition concerns are identified it could lead to further action."

In a statement released on September 22, the regulator announced it is launching a "market study examining position of Amazon, microsoft and Google in UK's 15bn (about $17 billion) cloud services market," specifying that if "competition concerns are identified it could lead to further action."

OFCOM estimates the three US "hyperscalers" earn around 81% of revenues in the rapidly changing UK public cloud infrastructure services market.

The regulator wants to make sure this is not limiting innovation and growth by hindering other companies from competing with them.

If the 12-month-long investigation indicates the cloud computing market is not working well, OFCOM says it may make a market investigation reference to the Competition and Markets Authority.

In the same press release, the media regulator said it would then move onto other digital markets, probing services such as WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, within the next year.

